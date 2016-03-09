Cruz’ wife campaigns here

CHAMPAIGN — While most presidential candidates have been spending time in just four states, at least one family member is in Illinois. Heidi Cruz, the wife of Republican candidate Ted Cruz, paid a visit Tuesday.

She’s made stops in Belleville, Effingham and Bloomington, trying to get the vote out for her husband in next Tuesday’s primary.

Ted Cruz recently cinched victories in Kansas and Maine and Heidi hopes it could happen in the Land of Lincoln. Ted Cruz is a Tea Party favorite who says Illinois is up for grabs.

 

