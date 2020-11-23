Day of Giving 2020

Join WCIA 3 in the Day of Giving to benefit CASA. Your donation will help children have a safe and healthy home. Stop by the WCIA 3 backlot Tuesday, December 1st from 6am to 7pm to donate to this worthy cause. Or, text GIVECASA to 21000

Thank you, Central Illinois for joining WCIA 3 in the Day of Giving to benefit CASA. Your donation will help children have a safe and healthy home.

Champaign County

WCIA Back lot

509 S Neil St

Champaign, IL 61820

Coles County

CASA of East Central Illinois

604 Jackson Ave.

Charleston, IL 61920

Vermilion

Hall of Fame Plaques and Signs

3550 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL 61832

Macon

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K Anderson Plaza

Decatur, IL 62523

Effingham

Gabby Goat American Pub & Grill

303 E. Fayette Ave

Effingham, IL 62401

McLean

Center For Integrated Wellness

Carle Health & Fitness Center

Training and Performance Center

1111 Trinity Lane, Suite 120

Bloomington, IL 61704