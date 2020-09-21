Illinois commences 7th annual Rail Safety Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA)– Illinois has the second most railroad crossings in the country. That’s why this week is dedicated to safety.

Illinois Operation Lifesaver says about 80 people die in railway accidents every year across the state.

Almost 900 died across the country. Operation Lifesaver’s coordinator Chip Pew said it’s important for people to be aware of the dangers.

“You don’t want to take something like this for granted.” Pew said. “One simple mistake can cost someone their life.”

Most of this year’s event will be held online due to the pandemic. More information and statistics about railway safety and incidents in Illinois can be found at illinoisrailsafetyweek.org.