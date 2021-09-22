Skip to content
Crime Stoppers
Do you have knowledge about a crime? Click or scan the code to submit an anonymous tip
Crime Stoppers articles
Crime Stoppers flow code explained
Crime Stoppers to increase rewards
Three arrested on gun charges
Decatur Police search for wanted man
Sangamon County Crime Stoppers seeks information regarding homicide case
Champaign Police & Fire investigate several recent fires
Springfield Police search for tips regarding man’s death
City hosts Neighborhood Safety Forum to help curb gun violence
Video
Crime stoppers illegal gun bounty program is working
Video
Crime Stoppers searching for suspects who took wallet from elderly woman, used stolen credit cards
"We need the community to help…" Crime Stoppers say it's the only way to help end gun violence
Video
Police seek information on 2018 homicide
Champaign Police search for tips regarding shooting investigation
Video
Police seeking tips after cars, building damaged by shots fired
Decatur Police look for information on suspects in armed robbery investigation
Video
Champaign Police search for suspects accused of stealing Apple products from Campustown Target
Video
Crime Stoppers continues gun bounty reward progam
Video
Gun violence up from this time last year
Springfield Police look for information on mural vandalism
Decatur Police look to identify porch pirates
Gallery
Police looking for suspect who robbed Little Caesars
Police search for suspects’ identities
Police search for tips regarding deadly liquor store shooting
Police still seeking tips in homicide investigation
Video
Police search for tips on home invasion suspects
Man hurt in shooting
Officers search for tips in shots fired investigation
Police look for tips regarding stolen snowplows and salt spreader
City police continue murder investigation from last year
Video
Police looking for leads in shoplifting investigation
Man shot in leg at party near elementary school
Video
Community members hope to help family find answers after 19-year-old killed in homicide
Video
City police looking for leads in robbery investigation
Man arrested for robbing liquor store
Police seek tips in deadly shooting investigation
DPD investigating shooting that hurt two
Police looking for tips on wallet theft
Police seek tips on homicide investigation
Officers search for tips on cold case
Police look for tips on shooting that left one man hurt
Champaign County Crime Stoppers Wanted Subject: David Bacheller
Help ID suspects in burglary/criminal damage
Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Louie Ward
Tips needed in shoot-out
Gallery
Man in serious condition after shooting
Video
Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Denzel Travis
Crime of the Week: Recent shooting
Tips needed in shooting at block party
Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Autumn Boastick
Champaign County Crime Stoppers Wanted Subject: Coreyon Duncan