DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old woman is dead, and two men have been arrested following a shooting in Decatur Tuesday night.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call in the area of West Burtschi Court and North Union Street at 6 p.m. The officers found the victim when they arrived; she had already passed away by that point.

The Macon County Coroner confirmed that the victim suffered “fatal gunshot trauma,” but would not release her identity is being temporarily withheld until her family can be notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

After detectives interviewed witnesses and processed the crime scene, officials said they developed probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Ezekiel Gray for involuntary manslaughter. After consulting with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, detectives also decided to arrest 30-year-old Quentrell Banks for concealment of a homicidal death.

Gray and Banks were both were taken into custody and booked into the Macon County Jail. Banks was charged and released under the new Pretrial Fairness Act, but Gray remains in custody.

Court records indicate Gray is set to be arraigned Wednesday on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery with a firearm and concealment of a homicidal death.