WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Watseka Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted in town by a man asking for money. They’re also asking the public to avoid providing tips on social media after a false rumor spread there.

Department officials said on their Facebook page that the assault happened at 10:45 a.m. on Ash Street. When the woman said she didn’t have any money to give, the man who approached her pulled an object out of his pocket and attacked the woman. The object left a laceration on her arm and the man ran away before officers arrived.

The suspect, officials said, is either White or Hispanic and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Watseka Police asked that anyone with information contact them, but also asked that people to avoid using social media to point out potential suspects. Officials said that since their original post on Facebook, someone was rumored on social media as being a suspect.

Police have ruled out that person as the offender. The victim verified that he was not the person who attacked her and credible evidence indicated he was somewhere else when the attack happened.

“While we appreciate the public’s assistance in trying to help us identify the suspect, we would encourage social media to not identify someone as the suspect but to forward the PD the information so we can continue to investigate the incident,” officials said.

Tips can be directed to the Watseka Police Department’s phone number at 815-432-2433.