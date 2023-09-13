URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police have arrested a new suspect linked to the June shooting of an Urbana man.

51-year-old Eddie Williams was shot to death on June 30 of this year. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. that day in the area of Silver and Fletcher Streets. Authorities found Williams dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the neck.

During a court-authorized search, police discovered a handgun in the apartment of convicted felon Eric Nash. They arrested Nash for Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon. However, officers could not confirm whether the gun was used in the shooting of Williams.

Upon further investigation, Urbana Police suspected Urbana man Sidney A. Smith in reference to the homicide death. On Sept. 13, officers obtained an arrest warrant and set Smith’s bond amount at $4 million. Detectives found him at the Champaign County Courthouse later that day, where he was attending court on an unrelated case. Smith was arrested by law enforcement on charges of Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

He was also charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm after police searched his car and found a gun that had been reported as stolen from Indiana. Smith now waits for his court hearings in Champaign County Satellite Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Urbana Police ask anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.