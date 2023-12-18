URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened almost two weeks ago.

Department officials said that after speaking with witnesses and locating evidence, they identified Turhan Sims, 35 of Urbana, as a suspect in the shooting of Kadeem Moore. Moore, a 34-year-old man from Champaign, was shot multiple times in the 2000 block of Vawter Street the night of Dec. 8 and could not be saved.

The investigation found that Moore’s murder was not a random act of violence.

A Champaign County judge issued an arrest warrant for Sims on Dec. 14, charging him with murder. Four days later, Champaign Police officers and U.S. Marshals found and arrested Sims at Bloomington Road and Bradley Avenue.

The investigation into Moore’s murder is ongoing, and Urbana Police are still looking for additional information or video footage. Anyone who has either is asked to contact Urbana Police at 217-373-8477 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three methods:

Calling 217-373-8477

Visiting Crime Stoppers’ website

Using the P3 Tips app

Any tip to Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000.