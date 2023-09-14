URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Urbana are investigating after they said two groups of people exchanged gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the shots were fired just before 3 p.m. in the area of Eads Street and North Romine Street. There were no reported injuries or property damage.

The preliminary investigation suggested that two groups, both on foot, were shooting at each other. During the shooting, one group fled west across Wright Street and onto Grove Street, near Booker T. Washington School. No one at the school was hurt and no links to the school have been discovered.

Authorities believe this was a targeted attack between the two groups, with no indication of students being targeted nor of an immediate threat to the public. Law enforcement from Urbana and Champaign remain on the scene to collect evidence. No arrests have been made yet, and the case remains under investigation.

The Urbana Police Department encouraged anyone with additional information or video footage of the shooting to contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made to share information confidentially. Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.