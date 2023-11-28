URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating an attempted burglary that happened last month. They are asking the public for help in solving the crime through Crime Stoppers.

Officials said that just before midnight on Oct. 25, officers were dispatched to Exotic’s Smoke at 1813 South Philo Road for a burglary alarm going off. When they arrived, officers found a broken window and a brick inside the shop.

Reviewing surveillance footage, officers discovered that a man was outside the shop, looked around for a few moments and then threw the brick at the window, shattering the glass. The suspect ran north once the burglary alarm sounded.

The suspect was wearing black clothing that included a Nike hoodie, sweatpants and Croc-style sandals. He was also wearing a Halloween mask.

Anyone who with more information on this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward should their tip result in an arrest.