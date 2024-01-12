URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Urbana man is under arrest after police officials said they connected him to a recent rise in vehicle burglaries.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials called the arrest of Tyrese Ford “a significant development.” Since mid-December, the Urbana Police Department has received over 70 reports of vehicles being broken into and valuables being stolen. Officials said Ford was identified in connection to stolen credit cards being used at Urbana’s Walmart.

Detectives arrested Ford on Thursday at Timothy Trail Drive and Washington Street. Officers then gained consent to search his home and officials said they found stolen property there that linked Ford to multiple vehicle burglaries in the area.

Officials said the officers also found firearm ammunition in Ford’s home, which he is not allowed to possess as a previously convicted felon.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has formally charged Ford in connection to the stolen credit card use with one count of burglary. He is also facing three counts of vehicle burglary and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is petitioning to keep Ford in custody until trial in this case, officials said. They are also petitioning to revoke his pretrial release on a separate pending case.

As Urbana Police continue to investigate the rise of vehicle burglaries, they asked the public for additional help if they can provide it. People with additional information about or video footage of suspicious activity are directed to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 to remain completely anonymous.

Urbana Police also took the opportunity to remind people to lock their cars and avoid leaving their valuables, including guns, cash, electronics and spare keys, inside.