URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is under arrest and facing attempted murder charges following a shooting in that city that left another man hurt Tuesday night.

Officials with the Urbana Police Department said Antwon Bush, 50, was quickly identified as a suspect and was arrested within five hours of the shooting. He is being held at the Champaign County Jail pending future court proceedings.

The shooting Bush is accused of carrying out happened at 6:12 p.m. on South Lierman Avenue, close to Prairie Park. Responding officers found a 52-year-old man at the scene; he had been shot multiple times in his lower legs. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was taken into surgery for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Officials said the investigation indicated that the shooting was not random. After Bush was identified as a suspect, he was arrested at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Main and Webber Streets.

Urbana Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone who has information that can help police are asked to submit a tip by calling either the Urbana Police Department (217-384-2320) or Champaign County Crime Stoppers (217-373-8477).

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of $2,500 should a further arrest be made using the information provided.