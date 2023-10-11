URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people are under arrest after University of Illinois Police said three of them were found armed with guns during two separate incidents this week.

Officials said the arrests happened within a three-day span. The first incident happened early Sunday morning at around 1:23 a.m. Police initially arrested a man, identified as 30-year-old Dontarion Jordan, during a car burglary in an alleyway near East Green and South Third Streets. As Jordan was being detained in the front seat, officers spotted a gun in the backseat and found another under a seat.

Two others were stopped nearby when a University Police telecommunicator alerted officers they may have been involved in the burglary as well. They were Sidney C. Williams, 40, and Jhabrie L. Terry-Smith.

Officials said an investigation determined that the guns allegedly belonged to Williams and Jordan. They added that Terry-Smith’s purse was also found inside the vehicle, inside of which was marijuana and crack cocaine.

All three were taken to the Champaign County Jail. Terry-Smith was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance while Williams and Jordan were booked for unlawful use of a weapon. Jordan and Terry-Smith have since been released.

The second incident happened on Tuesday. At around 9:20 p.m., University Police officers encountered 29-year-old Mehdi Amrani, 29, in the area of East Green and South First Streets. Officials said the officers were aware that Amrani was wanted for questioning involving three motor vehicle burglaries around campus.

Amrani tried to run away as officers went to detain him, officials said. Officers caught up to him and as they handcuffed him, Amrani told them he had a firearm in a satchel he was carrying. A loaded gun and brass knuckles were found inside the satchel.

Officials added that Amrani has prior felony convictions and no FOID card, making it illegal for him to possess a gun.

Amrani was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a police officer, and motor vehicle burglary. He was taken to the Champaign County Jail, where he currently remains.

No one was seriously hurt in either case and all of the guns were seized as evidence. All of the arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty.