CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have made an arrest in connection to the stabbing of a gas station employee near campus last month.

Officials with the U of I Police Department said their investigation determined that Otha Parker, 56, tried to steal alcohol from the Circle K at First and Green Street the morning of Oct. 26. When the employee tried to confront Parker, officials said Parker stabbed the employee twice before leaving.

The incident prompted an Illini Alert that was sent to all campus community members.

Officials said Parker was identified through speaking with community members who were familiar with the incident. A detective was also able to confirm Parker’s involvement based on follow-up information received during the investigation.

On Thursday, officers interviewed Parker and he admitted to being involved, officials said. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Champaign County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

The stabbing is one of three incidents to take place in Campustown during the month of October that prompted Illini Alerts to be sent to the community. Shots were fired at Second and Green Streets the night of Oct. 9, just two blocks east of the gas station, and a student was hurt in a shooting three days later on Oct. 29, also just blocks away from the gas station.

One person has been arrested in connection to the Oct. 9 shots-fired incident.

In response to these three incidents, U of I Police established a highly visible police presence in Campustown to deter further crime.