URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are asking for help in identifying a person who may know something about a string of vandalism that happened on campus last month.

Officials said that on Nov. 27, several buildings on campus were vandalized, including the Illini Union, Altgeld Hall, Roger Adams Laboratory, Davenport Hall, the Institute for Genomic Biology and the Music Building. It is estimated that the damage will cost over $2,000 to repair.

U of I Police released on their Facebook page two photos of the person they are looking for. They were wearing a blue or green jacket, a black and white baseball cap, a black and white face covering, blue jeans and white shoes. The person was also carrying a brown bag.

Anyone who has information that can identify this person is asked to contact the University of Illinois Police Department by calling 217-333-1216 or emailing police@illinois.edu. Tipsters may remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers accepts tips by phone (217-373-8477), on their website and through the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these channels is electronically stripped of identifying information and eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.