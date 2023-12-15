URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for help in tracking down a group of people who may know something about criminal damage to university property.

UIPD officials said a “significant amount” of damage was done at Smith Music Hall, located at Smith Music Hall on South Matthew Avenue. The crime happened around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The three were captured on security cameras, an image from which was provided on the UIPD’s Facebook page. The suspects are believed to be college-aged adults.

Anyone who knows who these people might be should contact either the UIPD at 217-333-1216 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. The latter tipline ensures 100% anonymity to all callers.