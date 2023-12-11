CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is still investigating a Campustown shooting that left two people hurt in October. Over two months later, they are asking for additional help via Crime Stoppers in solving the crime.

The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 29 in the area of South Third Street and East Healey Street. The investigation suggested that two men got into a fight at a large house party and shots were fired. Two uninvolved college-aged women were hurt, but both survived.

UIPD officials are looking for any information about the shooting that can help in the investigation, including video footage. People with cell phones or businesses with security cameras on their properties near the scene are asked to review any footage recorded at the time of the shooting and look for suspicious people or vehicles.

U of I Police said in October that two Hispanic men were considered suspects: one wearing a brown trench coat and sporting short brown hair, a beard, and neck tattoos; the other with braided hair and wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone who has video footage or other information about this shooting is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers suing one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and processed by a third-party call center, not law enforcement, ensuing 100% anonymity. Tips that result in an arrest will be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.