DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of Grove and Columbus Streets. Officials said one victim is a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and back. The other is a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Both victims are from Danville and they were taken to a nearby hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

Officials said the investigation so far suggested that the victims were at a home on Columbus Street along with several other people. A fight broke out and shots were fired. There is currently no suspect information the Danville Police Department can disclose and they are still searching for witnesses.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information on this incident should call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.