SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two boys under the age of 18 are under arrest in Springfield after police officials said they stole a woman’s car early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at a home on Seven Pines Road near Gaines Mill Road. Officials said the suspects broke into the home, woke the victim up and demanded her purse and car keys. The suspects forcefully took these items and left in the car.

The victim provided descriptions of the suspects to officers and during a search for the car, they spotted two boys matching the suspect descriptions near 14th and Brown Streets. The boys tried to run away but were caught and arrested.

The stolen car was found a block away at 13th and Brown Streets.

The boys were booked into a regional juvenile detention center on charges of home invasion, aggravated robbery, residential burglary and motor vehicle theft. Formal charges from the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office are pending.

The Springfield Police Department asked that anyone who can provide more information on this crime call them at 217-788-8311 or call Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 to remain anonymous.