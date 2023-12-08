DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from Chicago are under arrest in Vermilion County after police officials said they led officers on a chase in a stolen car from Rossville to Danville Thursday evening.

Officials with the Danville Police Department said 25-year-old Malik Brown and 23-year-old David Cox were arrested on preliminary charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges. They are both in custody at the Vermilion County Jail.

Danville Police officials said the chase started around 7:30 p.m. in Rossville and went south on Illinois Route 1 into Danville. Danville Police joined in the chase, which ended near Harrison Park.

Brown and Cox are both said to have gotten out of the car and tried to run away on foot, but both were caught and arrested by Danville Police officers and Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies. Officers also recovered two guns.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about this chase or the suspects is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.