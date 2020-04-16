Two arrested for involvement in shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICA) — Police arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager.

In Thursday press release, Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said the arrests were made in connection to an April 7 shooting that took place near Main and State streets. After gathering evidence and witness statements, detectives investigating the incident identified two suspects involved with the incident: 23-year-old Joseph R. Hernandez and 35-year-old Tracy DePratt. Both are Danville residents.

Webb said, “Hernandez was identified as the person responsible for firing shots at the victim,” and DePratt was identified as the driver of the vehicle they were riding in.

According to Webb, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested DePratt at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop in Westville. Hernandez was arrested by Danville Police detectives around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1300 block of East Williams Street, he added.

Webb said both were booked at the Danville Public Safety Building. Hernandez and DePratt were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Hernandez’s bond was set at $500,000, and DePratt’s was set at $400,000.

Danville Police responded about 3 p.m. April 7 to the area of State and Main streets to a shots fired report. Officers arrived at the scene a found a 17-year-old victim who had been shot in the foot. He was then transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.