Triple murder suspect named

Crime
CULLOM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released the name of a man they arrested after responding to a triple-homicide in Livingston County early Christmas morning.

Clifford Brewer, of Cullom, was arrested following a preliminary investigation on Wednesday.

Police say no further details on Brewer will be released. He is expected to appear in court via a video conference at 3 p.m. at the Livingston County Courthouse.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies first responded to reports of homicide around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Upon arrival to 416 East Jackson Street, police say they found a 48-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. Coroner Danny Watson pronounced all three victims dead on-scene.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Brewer was arrested on pending charges of first-degree murder.

A Sheriff’s Office release says the case appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

