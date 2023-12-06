SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are under arrest in Springfield after police officials said officers found them in a home with multiple guns and drugs.

The arrests happened as officers were serving a search warrant on Sunday in the area of 13th and South Streets. Officials said the officers found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol, a .22 caliber AR-15 rifle and a plastic bag that contained suspected ecstasy pills.

Two people were arrested at the home – 22-year-old Leroy Sims and 21-year-old Elijah Sims. Both are from Springfield. A 15-year-old boy was seen leaving the home before officers served the warrant, officials added, and officers later found him to be in possession another loaded Hi-Point gun.

The teen faces charges of possessing a defaced firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a gun without a FOID card and unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

Leroy Sims was arrested on charges of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, possessing a gun without a FOID card, defacing identification marks on a gun and possessing methamphetamine.

Elijah Sims is facing the least amount of charges among the three: defacing identification marks on a gun and possessing a gun without a FOID card.