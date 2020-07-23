Three arrested for armed robbery

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement authorities arrested three people for robbing someone and smashing their cell phone early Thursday morning in Effingham.

A press release from the Effingham Police Department (EPD) stated they received a report of an armed robbery at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Keller Drive. Two men and a woman had approached a pedestrian, and one of the men threatened them with a knife.

The suspects demanded money from that person, stole their backpack and its contents, then fled the scene after smashing their cell phone. The victim then reported the crime to the police at a service station.

The release said EPD officers immediately responded to that area and began canvassing to search for the suspects. They found two of the men walking in the block of Mid America Avenue, and one of them, 23-year-old Mason W. Edinger, of Montrose, took off running.

The second suspect, Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, of Effingham, was immediately arrested. Police then found 32-year-old Molly J. Brummer, also of Effingham, near the scene and arrested her.

EPD said their K-9 unit located Brummer around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in an overgrown area near the 1400 block of Thelma Keller Boulevard.

Edinger and Brummer were each charged with armed robbery, a class ‘X’ felony, and Aldredge was charged with armed robbery and obstructing justice. All were booked at Effingham County Jail, and their bonds have not been set.

If convicted on an armed robbery charge, they would face six to 30 years in prison.

EPD Chief Jason McFarland said in the press release violent acts would not be tolerated, adding, “The suspects in this case committed a very serious offense involving threateningly using a weapon to rob an individual.

“Officers immediately initiated the proper steps to secure the area, attain additional resources, and because of the excellent leadership of the officers on scene, were able to successfully and swiftly apprehend all the involved suspects without further threat to the citizens of our community.”

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police assisted EPD with their response.