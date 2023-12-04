CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is looking for three women after officials said they stole from the city’s Meijer in two separate acts of theft.

The thefts happened the night of Nov. 25 between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. Officials said that in the first theft, two women stuffed clothes into a backpack and then left the store. In the second theft, a third woman put clothes into a large bag, then tried on a coat and walked out wearing it. None of the women tried to pay for the clothes they took, which were valued at $800.

All three women were recorded on camera as they walked out of Meijer. The suspects in the first theft are also said to have driven away in a silver car.

The Champaign Police Department is asking for help through Champaign County Crime Stoppers in solving these crimes. Anyone who has information that can help the CPD identify the suspects is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods:

Calling 217-373-8477

Visiting Crime Stoppers’ website

Using the P3 Tips mobile app

All tips are anonymous when submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.