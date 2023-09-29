SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Texas will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he was caught in Central Illinois with over 60 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Raul Morales, 42 of El Paso, was indicted on charges of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute in November of 2022. The charges were the result of a traffic stop in Sangamon County; Morales was driving a pickup truck northbound on Interstate 55, hauling a trailer with two vehicles on it, when he was pulled over.

Court documents show Morales was traveling from Texas to Joliet, a suburb 30 miles southwest of Chicago. During the traffic stop, State Troopers searched one of the vehicles Morales was hauling and found over 60 pounds of a substance containing fentanyl and xylazine. The drugs were packaged in 30 separate bundles.

Morales has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arraignment and in May, he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Morales was given the minimum prison sentence for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Such a crime carries maximum penalties of life in prison, $10 million in fines and life on parole.

The Illinois State Police and Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.