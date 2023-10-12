URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Texas is charged in Urbana with burglary after police said he was caught with stolen property from two separate burglaries.

Urbana Police officials said that on Monday, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business on Cunningham Avenue near Interstate 74. Officers discovered a hole in the wall and approximately $3,500 worth of property stolen from the business.

Investigation into the burglary revealed Daniel Solis, 41, to be a suspect. He was located the following day and arrested after a brief foot chase with officers.

Officials added that Solis is also a suspect in another burglary that happened at Perkins Road and Carroll Avenue, in a residential area of Urbana. Records from the Champaign County Jail and Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office indicate that Solis was arrested on Oct. 4 and released the following day on pre-trial conditions after arraignment. He pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

After Solis’ second arrest, officials said investigators recovered $6,000 worth of stolen property for the victim in the Perkins Road robbery, along with the property related to the Cunningham Avenue burglary.

Solis was booked back into the Champaign County Jail on further burglary charges and was arraigned again on Wednesday. Like he did a week earlier, Solis pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

Unlike a week earlier, Judge Randy Rosenbaum did not grant Solis pre-trial release, and he remains behind bars in the Champaign County Jail. Rosenbaum also determined that Solis, if convicted of both burglaries, will be sentenced to consecutive terms.

Solis is due back in court Nov. 28.