URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hospitalized over the weekend.

According to police officials, a 17-year-old was shot in the jaw and wrist Friday night around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Curtiss Drive. Officials said the teenagers’ injuries are non-life threatening.

Bullets also hit a nearby car and house. Police found 11 rifle casings near the scene.

If you have any photos, videos or information on the Friday night shooting, you can call the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS (8477).