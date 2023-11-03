URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old is under arrest in Urbana after police said he fled from a traffic stop in possession of a gun.

Officials with the Urbana Police Department said on Facebook that just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, an officer pulled a car over for driving through a stop sign. The driver came to a stop and remained inside the car, but the sole passenger got out and ran away.

An officer eventually caught up to the teen and arrested him. The teen, who was not identified due to his age, is said to have a history of gun-related charges and was on parole at the time. A search of the route the teen took while running later resulted in a loaded gun being found.

The driver of the car the teen fled from was confirmed to be rideshare driver who had no connection to the teen, officials said.

The teen was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center after his arrest. The Champaign Couty State’s Attorney said he will be charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and that she is filing a motion to try him as an adult.