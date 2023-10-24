TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police said they are investigating a new string of car thefts and break-ins and are again asking people to take precautions to avoid falling victim.

Officials said on Facebook that Monday night, multiple cars were broken into and rummaged through on White Oaks Drive. Two cars were outright stolen from the area, one of which was later recovered in St. Louis.

In addition, Taylorville Police also recovered a vehicle that had been stolen from Findlay.

Officers will be performing extra patrols in response, but officials asked the public to do their part in preventing theft and break-ins. That includes locking car doors and never leaving the keys inside the car unless the owner is also inside.

The investigation into this latest string of thefts is ongoing.