TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer after Chief Dwayne Wheeler said he fought back while being arrested on Thursday, hurting four officers in the process.

Chief Dwayne Wheeler said on Facebook that the struggle happened between himself, several officers and Roy Bates, 42 of Taylorville. Officers went to Bates’ home on East Poplar Street to arrest him for violating an order of protection, Wheeler said.

When the officers identified themselves and told Bates he was being placed under arrest, Wheeler said Bates retreated further into his home. Officers pursued him and in the ensuing confrontation, Wheeler said Bates slashed an officer’s face with a box cutter, narrowly missing their carotid artery, hit another officer in the head with a pipe, giving them a concussion, and tried to grab an officer’s gun.

Despite use of nonlethal methods to subdue Bates, Wheeler said he remained combative, potentially indicating that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. Bates was eventually subdued and taken into custody without being hurt.

The four injured officers were treated at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. They are all are expected to be ok.

“I commend the professionalism and restraint exhibited by my officers involved, recognizing the potential for a markedly different outcome,” said Wheeler, who also participated in the arrest. “Gratitude is extended to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response in providing assistance.”

Wheeler also extended his gratitude to Christian County State’s Attorney John McWard and Assistant State’s Attorney Louis Depaepe. The two visited the Taylorville Police Department to check on the officers’ well-being and review body camera footage to assess potential charges.

Bates is facing one count each of charges of attempted murder of a police officer, armed violence and attempting to disarm a police officer and seven counts of aggravated battery against police officers.