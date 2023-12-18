CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for help in finding three suspects accused of shoplifting over $1,800 worth of clothes last month.

Officials said that on Nov. 12 at 4:39 p.m., three people entered Dick’s House of Sport (2000 North Neil Street). They picked out several armloads of apparel and left the store without trying to pay.

The suspects were captured in security footage and Crime Stoppers provided still frames showing the suspects

If any of the subjects pictured look familiar to you, or if you have tips on this crime (or any crime in Champaign County), please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-TIPS, submitting your tip online or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

All tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers, and all tips are electronically stripped of identifying information. Crime Stoppers emphasizes that tips are not processed by law enforcement, but by a third-party answering service.

For providing Crime Stoppers with information that leads to an arrest, tipsters can receive cash rewards up to $5,000. A personal code number can be given to check on a possible reward.