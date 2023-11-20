DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of being a “U-Haul Bandit” has been arrested in Decatur, police announced.

The Decatur Police Department said Lindy Miller was wanted on nine warrants in Macon County for numerous offenses that included burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and retail theft. Her nickname came from a U-Haul truck she is believed to have been driving during her alleged crime spree.

Taylorville Police officers encountered the truck on Thursday and tried to pursue it, but had to terminate the chase due to dangerous conditions. The truck was later found abandoned and was impounded.

After spending several more days on the run, Decatur Police said Miller was arrested in their city on Sunday.

Miller was booked into the Macon County Jail on several charges of burglary and aggravated fleeing and a parole violation. She is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing on Tuesday.