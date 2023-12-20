URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pennsylvania man is under arrest in Urbana after police officials said he led officers on a chase after stealing packages from homes in the area.

The chase happened Monday afternoon and it started when someone living near Autumn Ridge and South Myra Ridge Drives reported a package stolen. They indicated that the driver of a black Hyundai with white lettering on the side was responsible.

Several Urbana police officers were nearby at the time and began patrolling the area to look for the Hyundai. An officer subsequently found the Hyundai on Myra Ridge Drive

When the officer tried to pull the Hyundai over, officials said the driver sped away, disregarding stop lights and other traffic control devices. The chase ended at the intersection of Myra Ridge and Windsor Avenue, when officials said the Hyundai ran through a red light and was hit by another vehicle.

The driver, of the Hyundai got out of the car and ran a short distance away before officers caught him. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered packages that were addressed to six different people.

Urbana Police later identified the driver as Simeon Simmons, 33 from Harrisburg, Penn. He was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

Officials said Simmons faces several charges, including theft over $500, aggravated fleeing and eluding, DUI, driving while license revoked and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Police officials took the opportunity to remind people that package theft is especially common during the holiday season. To foil porch pirates, people are advised to consider delivering packages to a secure location that can protect them until pick-up.

People who have further information or video footage regarding this incident are urged to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Options to privately share information are available

People may also anonymously share information by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by phone at 217-373-8477, on Crime Stoppers’ website or through the P3 Tips mobile app.