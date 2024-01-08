URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for help in solving a November 2023 vandalism incident on the U of I campus.

Officials said that just after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, a suspect went to multiple different buildings around the Main Quad and vandalized them with spray paint. The Illini Union, Altgeld Hall, Roger Adams Laboratory, Davenport Hall, Institute for Genomic Biology, and the Music Building were all vandalized.

The subject was recorded on camera taking pictures of the vandalism, which cost over $2,000 to remove.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing a black and white hat, a black and white patterned cloth mask, a dark-colored coat with a brown collar, blue jeans, white sneakers and white gloves. They were also carrying a brown satchel.

Images provided by Champaign County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any more information on this crime is urged to submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visiting 373tips.com, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Tipsters may receive cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest through Crime Stoppers.