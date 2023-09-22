SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Thursday afternoon.

Department officials said the shooting happened around 4:46 p.m. in the area of 7th and Bergen Streets. After receiving reports that a man had been shot, officers arrived to find the 42-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the right hip.

The victim was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital by ambulance and is expected to be ok.

Detectives with the Springfield Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information that can help Springfield Police is asked to call the department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.