Man found dead after reported shooting, one in custody

WITT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has opened a murder investigation after a man was found dead following a reported shooting Sunday evening in Witt.

A Monday press release from MCSO said their deputies and Nokomis Police responded around 6:37 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Vermilion Street.

The original caller to 911 had provided an incorrect address, the release said, and it took several minutes for police to find the correct address.

Arriving at the scene, MCSO deputies ordered two persons to exit the house, and they detained both of them. Inside the house, police found a man who was dead.

He was later identified as a 36-year-old Springfield man. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

His identify has not been released by the coroner’s office, pending notification to his next of kin.

Deputies then took 30-year-old Allan J. “AJ” Frayer and 18-year-old Elise I. Rufus into custody for questioning. Both were residents of that house. The release also said the deceased man was temporarily staying there.

The release said police interviewed several people throughout Sunday evening and Monday morning, and are continuing to investigate the crime.

“At this time Frayer is still being held pending the ongoing investigation, Rufus has been released,” the release said. “The investigation is being considered a homicide involving a firearm.”

Criminal charges are still pending. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators also assisted MCSO with their investigation.