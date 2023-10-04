SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police said he was identified as a suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left a man hurt.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the area of Reynolds and 16th Streets. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at that location and found a man had been shot in the hip. The victim was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to be ok.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but officials said they got a suspect description that included a name. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Tyrese Thornton of Springfield.

Thornton was arrested five hours later, and officials said the gun used in the shooting was recovered. Thornton was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm without a FOID card and domestic battery.

Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.