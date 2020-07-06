SPD: Shots fired at officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say their officers were not injured after someone fired a gun at them several times Sunday evening.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD) stated at 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were in the area of Cedar and First streets when they saw two persons, both male, acting suspiciously near some parked cars.

Police tried to approach them when one of the suspects turned and fired several shots at one of the officers. The release added that officer dove for cover and was not hit by the gunfire.

The suspect ran away and has not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

SFD continues their investigation into the incident. They’re asking anyone with information to call them at 217-788-3811 or the Sangamon / Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427