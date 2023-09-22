SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Subway restaurant in Savoy was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that at approximately 8:41 p.m., deputies responded to the restaurant on South Dunlap Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man entered the restaurant, brandished a gun and demanded money from the employee. He then left the restaurant and ran northwest; deputies were unable to find him during a search of the area.

The suspect is described as being Black and in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark colored pants, a facemask and gloves.

Courtesy: The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Anyone who has information about this crime that can help deputies is advised to submit a tip to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.