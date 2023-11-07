SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rushville is under arrest after the Illinois State Police said he traveled to Beardstown to meet a child for sexual activity.

Officials said Dallas Wilcoxen, 30, was arrested on Monday following a two-week investigation. He is charged with traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.

State Police said the investigation started on Oct. 19 when Rushville Police contacted them. They reported that Wilcoxen was communicating with female children through an online platform.

On Monday, Wilcoxen was arrested after officials said he traveled to Beardstown to meet a 14-year-old girl. He remains in custody pending a hearing in court to decide on pretrial detention.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information concerning this case is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 217-782-4750.