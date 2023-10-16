DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men in their early 20s were hurt Sunday evening after police said they were involved in a road rage shooting with another driver.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Oakland Avenue. Investigators determined the victims, ages 20 and 22, had left a church function together and were nearly involved in a crash with another car.

As the victims drove south on Oakland from West McKinley Avenue, officials said the driver of the other car drove up next to them, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Both men were hit and transported by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive.

Officers closed Oakland Avenue in order to preserve evidence, including multiple shell casings found in the road. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to interview witnesses and process the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested. Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this shooting; anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has video footage of it is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Decatur Police also asked for patience from the community as they release more information as it becomes available.