Reporter’s Notebook: Complete notes from the Henslick trial

NOTE: The following are notes, in chronological order, taken by a reporter while watching the trial proceedings. They are not an official or unofficial transcript of the proceedings, and they’re not so thorough as to be interpreted as including everything that was said or seen in the courtroom.

Champaign County Courthouse, Courtroom C

Day 1, Tuesday: Brief debate over the presence of cameras

Two camera crews (WCIA’s included) are setting up behind the back of the last row in the gallery. Michael Henslick is walked in by Champaign County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies. Spectators start to filter in. Holly Cassano’s family and friends sit on stage right, and Henslick’s family and friends sit on stage left.

“All rise.”

Judge Heidi Ladd quickly walks in, saying “Please be seated,” almost immediately. Before the jury is walked in, she asks if there are any other orders of business that need to be addressed.

First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus raises an objection she says she’d raised previously: she doesn’t want the camera crews there.

“The presence of video cameras in the courtroom could have a chilling effect on jurors,” she argues.

Ladd asks for the State’s response to this. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says there are specific rules for the camera operators, and that she’s “not concerned about the jury’s ability to do its job.”

Yanchus reiterates her concerns. Rietz says the camera crews have already agreed not to record the first four witnesses, and notes that the request to have cameras in the courtroom was filed in September 2018.

Judge Ladd says the notice about cameras was appropriately given, and that no formal objections about it had been filed. Ladd officially orders the news media not to record the first four witnesses.

“I think justice thrives in the light of the day,” she says, continuing by citing the Illinois Supreme Court’s intent in allowing cameras in courtrooms. The objection is overruled.

The jury is brought in. 10 women and 6 men; four of which are alternates, which Ladd previously said she wanted to have there in case of inclement weather, or the flu. Ladd gives them a standard set of instructions.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz makes opening statements.

The state makes their opening statement

Julia Rietz begins her opening statement.

“On November second, 2009, Holly Cassano was stabbed to death in the bedroom of her home,” Rietz says, “The evidence that you hear over the course of this trial will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant, Michael Henslick, is the person who committed that murder.”

Rietz starts relating a narrative of events she intends to present evidence about. She says Cassano worked a shift at Meijer on the night of November 1st, 2009, and went home. Rietz says Holly was supposed to be at her mother’s home the next morning.

“When Holly didn’t show up at her mother’s home,” Rietz says, her mother tried calling her. When Cassano didn’t answer, she says she went over to her house to check on her.

Rietz says Cassano’s mother “Found her daughter’s body sprawled on the floor unclothed, stabbed, covered in blood.”

Rietz says crime scene investigators started processing the scene, and that jurors would hear from those investigators. She says they discovered blood throughout Cassano’s home: the living room, the kitchen, floors, and doorknobs.

Rietz says they didn’t find blood on the porch, and not a trace out of it outside. She says they collected samples of it throughout the house, including on a screen door and a light switch panel.

Rietz says investigators took pictures of a knife block with knives missing, and blood in a sink, “perhaps where the assailant tried to clean himself up,”.

She notes that this happened on Du Page street in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet. She says Holly’s body was taken to the McLean county coroner, and that a Dr. Denton performed the autopsy.

Rietz pauses to check her notes. She says Cassano had wounds on her chest, back, face, and chest. She says vaginal swabs were also taken and sent to a crime lab for evaluation. Those swabs identified semen.

Rietz says investigators took multiple blood samples from the crime scene, analyzed them for DNA, and determined that they were consistent with each other. She says CCSO investigators followed leads for years, and excluded (meaning eliminated) many people they came into contact with from the DNA samples.

“This defendant, Michael Henslick, was one of those leads,” she says, shifting gears.

“Based on [his] own statement,” she says Henslick committed this offense. Rietz says cigarette butts be dropped determined his DNA was consistent with that found in the blood investigators collected at the scene.

Rietz says Henslick waived his Miranda rights during an interrogation. “You will hear him, in his own words, initially deny, then ultimately admit,” she says.

Rietz says the night Cassano died, Henslick went over to Cassano’s home “to seek comfort”. She says Cassano fell asleep on the bed, and Henslick fell asleep on the couch.

She says he got up, went to the kitchen, took a knife, and killed Cassano in a fit of rage.

“The defendant knows things only the person who committed this offense knows,” Rietz says.

She says a cheek swab of his DNA matched the profile of the DNA found throughout the home.

“[You will find that] Michael Henslick committed that first degree murder,” Rietz says, “And that when he did so, he did so with exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty.”

Rietz sits down. Now it’s the defense team’s turn.

First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus makes opening statements.

The public defender makes opening statements

First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus addresses the jury.

“Holly Cassano is dead,” she says, “Michael Henslick did not kill her.”

Yanchus says the state is portraying the case as a simple one. “This case isn’t simple,” she says.

“Pay attention to the leads that were followed. Pay attention to the leads that weren’t followed.”

Yanchus says the jury will see the video of the statement Henslick made to investigators, characterized before by Rietz as an admission to the crime.

Yanchus says after “Hours, and hours,” of interrogation, the investigators physically backed her client into a corner.

“You’ll see investigators invade his personal space,” she says, continuing to say the jury will witness them show Henslick physical aggression.

Yanchus says that interview has to be viewed with the appropriate skepticism.

“You determine if procedure was followed,” she says, “The only verdict you will be able to return is not guilty.”

People’s Witness #1: Amber Nakashian

Rietz calls Amber Nakashian to the stand.

Nakashian says she lived in Mahomet during her high school years, and moved to Chicago in 2007. Rietz presents Nakashian with a picture, and she identifies it as Holly when she was around 20 or 21 years old.

Rietz is about to publish the picture for the jury, when a sidebar conference is called. This is a private conference between the judge and both legal teams that the jury isn’t allowed to hear.

The sidebar ends, and Nakashian testifies that she’s a friend and cousin of Holly Cassano’s, and that she also knew Michael Henslick. She says they were friends in high school, and they flirted with each other, but nothing manifested. She says after high school, they maintained communication through social media and texting.

Nakashian says, months prior to Cassano’s death, they saw each other, and that their relationship was a casual one.

After Nakashian learned of Cassano’s death, she says she began a trip back to Mahomet. On her, way, she received a text from Henslick, aiming to console Nakashian since he heard what happened to Cassano, adding he heard that she was shot or beaten to death. Nakashian says she corrected him, saying she heard she was stabbed to death.

Yanchus cross-examines Nakashian. She has Nakashian confirm that Henslick was a talented artist.

Nakashian says she spoke with the sheriff’s office during their initial investigation into Cassano’s death. Yanchus asks her if she told them about her communication with Henslick at the time. Nakashian says she didn’t mention it, because it didn’t seem relevant at the time.

Nakashian testifies that she originally thought Cassano’s boyfriend could have been the culprit, and that she did mention that to the authorities.

With no further questions, Nakashian steps down.