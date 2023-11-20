RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department is asking for help through Crime Stoppers in solving an April shooting that left one teenager dead and another hurt.

The shooting happened the night of April 20 on St. Andrews Circle. Officers responded to the scene near Par Drive for multiple reports of shots being fired and found two people shot multiple times. One of them, 17-year-old Preston Sullivan, later died of his injuries. The other, an 18-year-old female, was seriously hurt but survived.

Officers collected multiple shell casings and other items as evidence but have not made an arrest.

Anyone who has information that can help Rantoul Police solve this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name and any information they submit is electronically stripped of any identifying information. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in arrests for murder with $5,000 in cash.