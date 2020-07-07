Police open murder investigation, coroner identifies victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials said Tuesday they’re looking into the death of a 29-year-old Springfield man as a homicide.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said officers responded at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person who was shot in the 1400 block of North 11th Street.

Arriving at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man outside of a house who had a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced deceased there at 4 am. Tuesday.

Allmon said Tuesday afternoon the man was identified as Willie C. Evans, of Springfield.

“Preliminary autopsy results suggest Mr. Evans died from a single gunshot wound,” he added.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call SPD at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon / Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.