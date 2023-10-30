CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Champaign are looking for three people after they said the three stole a credit card from a Campustown property and then used it.

Officials said the burglary happened on Oct. 21 in the area of Fourth and Healey Streets. At some point between 1:30 and 6:30 a.m., someone entered the victim’s home and took a wallet from the living room. A credit card inside that wallet was later used at a business the same morning.

Police are working with Champaign County Crime Stoppers to solve the crime and are asking for help in identifying the three suspects. They were captured on video at a nearby gas station.

One is described as being a Black woman between 40 and 50 years old, with an average build and short- to medium-length blonde hair with black roots.

The other two suspects are described as Black men around 50 years old with gray beards.

Anyone who knows something about this crime, or the people believed to be responsible, are asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted through these means are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.