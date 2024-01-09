SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest on suspicion of drug trafficking after officers discovered, among other things, over 20 pounds of marijuana and three guns during a traffic stop and a home search.

The arrest happened late Friday morning on Lakeshire Drive in northeastern Springfield. Officials with the Springfield Police Department said that just before officers could serve the warrant, they made a traffic stop on 25-year-old Dalton Ridgeway-Williams, who was detained as officers went inside the home.

As a result of the traffic stop and home search, officials said over 23 pounds of marijuana were recovered, along with three pounds of THC wax, three pistols and $44,477 in cash.

Ridgeway-Williams is facing charges of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, delivery of over 5000 grams of marijuana and armed violence.