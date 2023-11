DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Tuesday evening.

Department officials said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was found on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, but the shooting itself happened in the area of Clay and Webster Streets.

The victim is expected to be ok.

No one is under arrest yet and Decatur Police said they could not release any information on a suspect.