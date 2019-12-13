Multiple police agencies investigating homicide

SHELDON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a potential homicide after a Martinton woman was found in an Iroquois County ditch early Friday morning.

Pamela Williams, 54, was found dead southwest of rural Sheldon when police arrived to the scene around 7 a.m., according to a press release.

They were responding to a call from a passerby who reported an “unresponsive female” in that ditch, according to a press release.

An autopsy was conducted in Kankakee County, but the results have not yet been released.

Police say the investigation — which spans multiple law enforcement agencies, including Illinois State Police — is ongoing.