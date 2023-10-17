SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Missouri man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Central Illinois.

Federal prosecutors said Raymond Toth, 65 of Cuba, Mo., was charged with two crimes: conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug crime. He was arrested in May of 2018 and indicted the following month.

Five years later, in June of this year, Toth pleaded guilty to the charges against him. He was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and a consecutive five-year sentence for possessing a gun during the underlying drug crime.

Evidence presented at Toth’s sentencing showed that in 2018, he brought large amounts of meth from Missouri to Taylorville for his co-conspirators to distribute throughout Central Illinois. In total, Toth was responsible for helping to distribute eight pounds of almost pure meth.

When he was arrested in Pana in May of that year, prosecutors said officers found over one-and-a-half pounds of meth in his possession. They also found he was in possession of a 9 mm handgun.

Toth is the fourth person to be sentenced in this conspiracy. His co-defendants Randy Hammond, Macy Sweitzer and Claudette Brown have already been sentenced for their roles. Another co-defendant, Jesse Stoldorf, was also found guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

The case involving Toth and his co-defendants was investigated by multiple federal, state and local agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Illinois State Police, Christian County, Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Taylorville and Pana.